Coleman looking to impact education as Kentucky's next lt. governor

Tuesday, Jacqueline Coleman will become Kentucky's next lieutenant governor.

She will have a lot on her plate, not only in that role but also serving as the Cabinet Secretary for Education and Workforce Development.

Coleman is poised to take on those roles and perhaps an even bigger one when she gives birth to her first child just a few months after taking office.

WKYT recently sat down with the lt. governor-elect to talk campaigning, education and basketball.

Across the state, Andy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman campaigned and won on the theme Team Kentucky.

It seems fitting for the new lt. governor-elect because she knows a thing or two about the team concept.

"I played basketball my whole life here in Kentucky, I was a high school girls' basketball coach for over a decade, and I know most counties by their high school gym," said Coleman.

Basketball and its playbook run deep in Coleman's veins. She is the granddaughter of a former NBA champion, Jack Coleman.

She played college ball at Centre and was named high school coach of the year in the 12th region.

We found some video of her hooping it up on the campaign trail, and she's still got it.

Coleman says those lessons she learned on the court have easily been applied to the team she and Beshear are building.

"The lessons I learned both as a player and coach about how you work as hard as you can and you leave it all out there, and that's ultimately what we did when we campaigned," said Coleman.

We recently sat down with Coleman inside the old Governor's Mansion, a place a number of past lt. governors have called home.

As the daughter of a former state representative, it's not lost on Coleman just how special this moment in time is for her.

"I'm a history and government teacher, and I know that decades ago this may not have been possible, so I'm always grateful for the women who have come before, who have kind of blazed a trail so someone like me can do this," said Coleman.

Coleman and her husband Chris O'Bryan are both educators.

She has been very outspoken about the economic impact education has on the state. So when some scenes involving teachers and their pensions played out during the Bevin administration, it hit home.

"I can tell you that for me personally feeling like your family's financial future was hanging in the balance was bad enough, but then to feel like you weren't being heard, we felt helpless," said Coleman.

Her primary focus as lt. governor will be education, but it will also be about taking a page out of her own lesson book to Frankfort.

"And one of the things I tried to teach my students over the years was the importance of civil discourse, and being able to talk to people and hear them even when you may not see eye to eye," said Coleman.

Perhaps, though, her most challenging job ahead isn't in the state capital, but rather with another title she will soon have: new mom. Coleman will give birth to her first child in February.

"That is something that I try to get used to a little bit more every day, and I just keep telling myself its all going to be fine, it's all going to work out, we are going to figure this out. It's like I say, this is my first pregnancy and also the first time I've run statewide. In a weird sense, this is what I know to be normal," said Coleman.

Coleman is what she calls a bonus mom to sons Will and Nate and to her daughter, a former player she adopted, named Emma. They're all excited for inauguration day.

She admits the day may be emotional, but it's knowing the work she has ahead and who she is working for that will really make the moment.

"To have my colleagues and teachers from across the state take part in this inauguration, the same teachers I stood outside the capital with the last year or two fighting for the pensions, that is going to mean a lot to me," said Coleman.

When asked if the lt. governor-elect thinks she and Governor-elect Beshear can get anything accomplished under a Republican majority in Frankfort, she says she hopes this administration and general assembly can be a model for the country.

Coleman also says she and her family are looking at possibly making the move to Frankfort.