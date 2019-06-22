Collapsed rickhouse causing traffic concerns for area residents

As an Owensboro distillery tries to salvage bourbon barrels from a collapsed rickhouse, people living in the neighborhood say the work is becoming a traffic headache.

Crews have closed the road near the O.Z. Tyler Distillery.

For folks like Sydney Brake, it takes her main route through town away.

But she says people stopping by to see the collapsed rickhouse are just as much of an inconvenience.

"That's the new normal,” says Brake. “It's very frustrating. People have to stop and turn around in the middle of the street or in my driveway. I mean they're parked everywhere."

The road is expected to be closed for the next two to three months, though neighbors are hoping the cleanup won’t last that long.

