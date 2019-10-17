Colleagues, friends react after loss of Clark Co. teacher in deadly crash

Richard McCune, a teacher at George Rogers Clark High School in Clark County, is being remembered by administrators for his smile and warm personality, along with a spirit that touched so many during his time there.

McCune was tragically killed in a car crash on Kentucky 15 near the Wolfe-Breathitt County line Thursday morning.

“He didn’t think of teaching as a job. That, to me, says a lot. He was here for the kids. He loved the kids,” says Principal David Bolen.

Principal Bolen says McCune didn’t start out as a teacher. At one point, he changed careers because he felt called to teach special education. Friends tell WKYT that desire to help others is something McCune carried around with him through his life.

“All of us remember him,” says Brendon Miller, a friend of McCune. “And he was just a loved individual just for the fact that he loved people and wanted to help people.”

Miller was a friend with McCune since grade school in Breathitt County. They played football together. In fact, WKYT is told McCune’s is the only jersey retired at Breathitt County High School. More than a football star, Miller says he was a true friend.

“Rich was still the same, never changed in any way, whatsoever. Just a kind, loving person that would give you the shirt off his back.”

Principal Bolen says even though McCune wasn’t with the school for long, he was still a part of the Cardinal family, and they owe it to him to remember him.

“He treated his students like they were his own children. If every teacher in the state of Kentucky, or the nation, acted and cared the way he did, schools would be a lot different.”

Administrators at George Rogers Clark High School say in the coming days, they plan to figure out how to honor their former teacher.

