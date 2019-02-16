Fans pack Memorial Coliseum for ESPN College GameDay

Usually when ESPN College GameDay comes to Lexington, the show airs live from Rupp Arena, but this time around they set up inside Memorial Coliseum.

Kentucky obviously has been featured on GameDay multiple times in one season, but this is the first time the show has made a stop in Lexington twice in one season.

This appearance ties North Carolina and Duke for the most GameDay appearances with 18.

UK fan Billy Johnson and Tennessee Fan Wesley Upchurch have been best friends since high school, but they could never quite agree on which team to cheer for.

"We rent a house together, so we like to tell people it's a house divided." explained Johnson.

UK fan Cooper Gettler was dressed to the nines during today's College GameDay, modeling after ESPN analyst Jay Williams.

Cooper even had the chance to go out on the basketball court with Williams, both revealing Kentucky jersey's.