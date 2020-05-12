College graduates try to find employment in closed economy

We know that college graduates have had a difficult time during this new normal, but canceled graduations may be the start to a long road ahead as seniors plan on finding jobs in a closed economy.

First-generation college senior at EKU Emily Patrick is interested in working in journalism or politics. Like many recent or soon to be grads, she's trying to navigate the start of her career path during a global pandemic.

"This is the time in our lives where we're supposed to be getting on our feet and you know living our lives outside of as a student," Patrick says. "You apply for jobs but you just kind of expect not to hear anything."

"It is a very difficult landscape these new graduates are entering," says Ray Clere director of the Stuckert Career Center at the University of Kentucky.

Clere shares the most significant job cutbacks are from industries that have had to close their doors.

"15 percent unemployment the worst we've had nationally since the Great Depression," Clere says.

Some good news, Clere says UK held most of their career fairs before the pandemic. Plus, he shares there are some pockets of hiring including supply and production industries. Think Kroger, Wal-Mart, or Amazon, businesses experts say are doing well. Patrick says she may get a job at one of these places to keep herself afloat until she can find a role using her degree.

Still, Patrick wants to follow her passions.

"You're told your whole life that getting a college degree means or assures that you're going to get a job after college, you know you're told it makes you different, that it makes you stand out, that you're going to make more money than others," Patrick says.

Clere says UK's career center has been more active when it comes to outreach to students. They're providing virtual meetings to all students who need them.