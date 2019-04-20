College student does pull-ups, raises money for New Zealand victims

Faizan Ahmed loves doing pull-ups, and Saturday he used this passion to raise money for charity.

"The fatigue is starting to kick in, but luckily I have a lot of support here. My family is here with me,"said Faizan as he finished his 500th pull-up at Planet Fitness on Lowry Lane.

Faizan's goal was 1,000 pull-ups for the victims of last month's New Zealand terrorist attack.

Each time his chin rose to the bar, Class 101 - a company that assists students with college preparation, donated a dollar to his cause.

Faizan explained that he feels a personal connection to the New Zealand attacks. His family faced a similar tragedy in Pakistan.

In 2010, members of his family were taken hostage and injured during the Lahore, Pakistan mosque attacks. Ninety-four Muslims were killed and more than a hundred others were injured.

"I was very young when it happened, but I still remember watching the news the whole time as it was broadcast live. Ever since then I've always wanted to help other victims in the future," Faizan said.

A senior at the University of Louisville and heading to medical school, Faizan is a big inspiration to his younger brother and sister. They stood nearby as he worked towards 600.

"I'm just amazed that I'm related to this person that's doing this. It makes me want to do something to help," said Adel Ahmed, Faizan's younger brother.

Faizan explained that his plan is to encourage others to give back.

"Love for all, and hatred for none. That's the message that I grew up with in my Muslim community, and I hope to teach others who may be watching me," Faizan said.

Faizan is donating the money to the New Zealand Islamic Information Center, which will distribute it to the victims' families.

You can support Faizan's cause by donating to his gofundme account at https://www.gofundme.com/pull-ups-for-charity?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B4904-welcome-wp-v5.