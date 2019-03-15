Collision with serious injuries shuts down Paris Pike in Georgetown

Paris Pike in Georgetown is shut down in both directions due to a collision involving a car and a truck at Rocky Creek Road.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the shutdown is between Scotland Drive and Elkhorn Green Place.

One person has been taken to the hospital for treatment, with what are described as serious injuries.

Traffic reconstruction units have been called out to the scene.

KYTC says there is no detour at this time, officers on scene are turning vehicles around. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The shutdown is expected to last for at least two hours.

