Columbia Gas alerts residents to gas line purge Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Some Lexington residents may smell something unusual tomorrow morning.
Columbia Gas says crews will be purging a natural gas line.
The line runs along New Circle Road, between Georgetown Road and Boardwalk Avenue.
Representatives at Columbia Gas says people may smell the odor of rotten-eggs, and may even hear a shrill sound as the gas is released.
No lanes will be closed as worker retire the old line.
Residents with questions or concerned can call Columbia Gas at 1-800-432-9515.