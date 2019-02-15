Columbia Gas alerts residents to gas line purge Saturday

Some Lexington residents may smell something unusual tomorrow morning.

Columbia Gas says crews will be purging a natural gas line.

The line runs along New Circle Road, between Georgetown Road and Boardwalk Avenue.

Representatives at Columbia Gas says people may smell the odor of rotten-eggs, and may even hear a shrill sound as the gas is released.

No lanes will be closed as worker retire the old line.

Residents with questions or concerned can call Columbia Gas at 1-800-432-9515.

