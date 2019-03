Columbia Gas has received Public Service Commission approval to decrease its natural gas costs by nearly 12 percent.

The new rate will go into effect beginning March 1, 2019.

Columbia Gas said that it is adjusting its gas rats to reflect current market conditions.

The increase goes from $4.84 per 1,000 cubic feet to $4.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.

The next quarterly gas cost adjustment is scheduled for June 2019.