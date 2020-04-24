Columbia Steakhouse thanks healthcare workers with meal

What better way to get through a tough day, week, and month, than sitting down to a steakhouse meal?

That’s what healthcare workers at Saint Joseph East hospital got to enjoy on Friday.

Columbia Steakhouse brought the kitchen outdoors and served hospital workers their specialty beef tips, baked potatoes, green beans, and chocolate chip cookies.

Melissa Bennett, VP of patient care services

“I think this stressful time across the United States and worldwide is challenging all of us, but locally we see tons of support,” says Melissa Bennett, VP of Patient Care Services at St. Joseph East. “Folks like Columbia Steakhouse and various companies are stepping up to make sure they’re staying connected they know how stressful it is here in this environment.”

Restaurant employees, armed with masks and gloves, prepared lunch and dinner to-go boxes for the healthcare workers.

