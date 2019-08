Crews are cleaning up after a collision involving a commercial vehicle in Rockcastle County.

The crash happened in Mt. Vernon at the intersection of Interstate 75 and U.S. Hwy. 25, near exit 59.

Information is still coming in, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

2 lanes have been closed while crews work the scene. A detour has been set up at exit 59.

Officials estimate it will take about 2 hours to clear the scene.