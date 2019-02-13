Commissioner: Kentucky trooper tried to save victim's life after abductor shot her

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders has released new details in the deadly shootings of an Ohio abductor and a victim on Interstate 71.

Photo: WOIO

Sanders says Kentucky State Police Trooper Joey Brown shot and killed 24-year-old Ty'rell Pounds Monday in Oldham County. Pounds was killed as a result of the shooting, but he was able to shoot and kill his abduction victim, 20-year-old Skylar Williams, before he died. Kentucky State Police were able to confirm Williams' gunshot wounds came from Pounds' weapon.

Police in Ohio say Pounds abducted Williams on the Ohio State University Mansfield campus. The two had a son together who was safe with other family members.

Troopers received a distress call involving the suspect's vehicle, but the driver of the vehicle didn't pull over when they tried to conduct a traffic stop. Dispatchers were heard saying the woman tried to get out of the car during the pursuit. The chase ended when the driver crashed trying to get back on the highway. Trooper Brown was only feet away from Pounds when he recognized he had a weapon. Brown fired several shots into Pounds, who was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Sanders said Trooper Brown would try to save Williams in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. He would use his belt as a tourniquet to try to slow down Williams' bleeding. She would later die at University of Louisville Hospital.

Brown remains on administrative leave.