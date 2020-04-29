Commissioner: Lexington COVID-19 cases showing encouraging signs

COVID-19 cases in many Kentucky counties continue to grow daily, but the spread of the disease has slowed in Lexington.

"We think that one reason the numbers have slowed down here - not gone away at all, slowed down - is because of the great work the people of this community are doing," said Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, Lexington's commissioner of health.

Fayette County has fallen to the state's fourth-highest cases total, despite having the second-largest population in the state. Warren and Kenton counties have overtaken Fayette County's position in the rankings, even though they have smaller populations.

Comparing cases per 100,000 residents, Fayette County has roughly half the rate of Jefferson and Kenton counties, and just over a third of Warren County's.

See the data for yourself in the embedded tweet below.

Here's a look at some numbers for the top 15 counties with the most cases in Kentucky.



Fayette Co. has fallen to fourth, despite having a larger population than two counties above it. (See cases/100k to compare.) pic.twitter.com/5TRaT99Zlv — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 29, 2020

Lexington's first case in a nursing home resident was just confirmed this week at The Breckinridge, but to this point the city has not seen the type of nursing home outbreaks seen in other places around the state.

Just over one percent of cases in Fayette County are in long-term care facilities. In the counties above us, compare that to a third of cases in Kenton County and a quarter of cases in Jefferson County.

The state’s running list of cases in long-term care facilities is here.

See which counties' long-term care facilities have been hit the hardest on page 10 of the interactive graphic below.