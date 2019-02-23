Commonwealth of Kentucky transfers White Hall Historic Site to EKU

The state is giving Eastern Kentucky University the White Hall Historic Site.

At a meeting on Friday, the Eastern Kentucky University Board of Regents voted 9-1 to approve the transfer of the property from the Commonwealth of Kentucky to the university.

According to a release from the university, the state would pay EKU $50,000 per year for two years to ensure there is no cost to the school as it takes ownership of White Hall.

The Board of Regents says they will create programs and revenue-generating opportunities, along with other plans for the venue to sustain its costs.

The transfer is also a way for the Kentucky Department of Parks to save money.

Governor Bevin's administration recently gave a historic park in in Lexington to a church without any public input.

EKU says White Hall would remain a historic site that's open to the public.

