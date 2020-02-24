Community basketball tournament helps family of Georgetown firefighter

Organizers of a community basketball tournament need help to put on this year's event.

Anthony Delimpo is a detective for the Lexington Police Department.

His family's world was turned upside-down in 2018 when his son was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

He says the Georgetown community rallied together to host a basketball tournament to raise money for his family when they needed it most.

His son's cancer is now in remission, but Delimpo is keeping the basketball tournament tradition going.

In 2019, the money benefitted Scott County Deputy Anthony Morales who was shot on the line of duty.

For 2020, all proceeds go to the family of Johnnie Jacobs.

Jacobs was a Georgetown firefighter who died from a lung disease he got from inhaling chemicals on the line of duty.

Delimpo says he needs help for this year's event.

He is in need of certified referees for the youth tournament for Saturday and Sunday the weekend of February 29.

"Anybody who's going through a rough time, whether it be cancer or a death in the family, or a traumatic event, you're not looking for handouts, and we ultimately rejected a lot of those handouts at first, but didn't realize how much we needed it," Delimpo said.

All of the proceeds from the tournament go to the family of Jacobs.

If you are a referee and want to help, call Detective Delimpo at (859)-230-5998.