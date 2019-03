Dozens of people came together at Eastside Community Church in Richmond Saturday night for a vigil to pray for Savannah Spurlock's safe return.

Family, friends and others in the community sang together, prayed and read scriptures. They also lit candles as a symbol of hope to help bring healing.

"Until there is no reason to have hope, I have that hope," said Ellen Spurlock, Savannah's mother. "Because she could still be okay out there and come home to us."

The family organized the vigil for the missing 23-year-old mother to keep her from being forgotten.

"Things were starting to get quiet on the front for police," said Lisa Thoma, Savannah's aunt. "We want to make sure we keep her name out there."

It's been eight weeks since Savannah disappeared.

The Madison County mother was last seen on surveillance video leaving a Lexington bar at the beginning of January. Police talked to three men she was seen leaving with and then searched a Garrard County home. One of those men said Savannah left on her own.

During the past two months, search crews and police have worked to find her.

Now, her story is being heard around the world.

"I've been really overwhelmed by shear vastness of where people are supporting from," Thoma said. "From all over, they're in Russia, New Zealand and Denmark, literally all over the world."

The family says they are thankful for the support. But, they are still hoping for answers.

"I just want answers. I just want to know where she is," said Ellen Spurlock.

The family encourages anyone who couldn't make it to the vigil to share a photo of Savannah with #SavannahStrong to spread awareness and to allow the community to stand together.

Richmond police say there is no new information in this case right now.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.