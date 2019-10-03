Community comes together to help 2 injured in deadly Anderson County crash

The Anderson County Community is coming together to help the survivors of a deadly crash.

The Lawrenceburg community is supporting Maggie Hatton and Dalton Davis who survived a fatal crash in September. (WKYT)

19-year-old Jill Hurst died after the crash last month. Her friends, Maggie Hatton and Dalton Davis are out of the hospital, but still in recovery.

"They were good friends to Jill. They miss her. Emotionally it's taking a toll on them," said Jill's mother, Christy Hurst.

To help raise money for the victims, volunteers and Walmart employees sold hamburgers and hotdogs. Employees also thought of their co-worker Maggie.

Hurst says she talks to Maggie and Dalton every day as each of them try to get through such a difficult time.

"I cook dinner for her friends once a week. It brings a little life back into our home because Jill was an only child. Our house is very quiet now," said Hurst.

Hurst says she is grateful for all the support and couldn't ask for a better place to be than Lawrenceburg.

Some businesses in Lawrenceburg are also showing support by giving a percentage of their sales to the families.