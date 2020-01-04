Community discusses bill to help mother and infant mortality rates

Some Kentucky lawmakers are working to spread the word of the high mortality rates in the state and throughout the country.

“The mortality rate in the United States rose 26% from 2010 to 2014,” started Rep. Attica Scott (D-Louisville). “In a four year time period, it rose 26%, for me that’s shameful.”

Rep. Scott spoke to community members from across the state looking to bring awareness to the issue of mother/infant mortality Saturday afternoon.

She discussed a bill that she pre-filed with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union and other organizations which will give more support to mothers, especially those of color.

Statistics show women of color are three times more likely to die from childbirth or other pregnancy related issues than white women.

The bill pre-filed will address that issue among others facing women.

“It provides additional oversight for infant mortalities, it requires additional implicit bias training and third, this is probably the biggest part of the bill, is it would expand Medicaid to be able to cover Doula services,” said ACLU Advocacy Director Kate Miller.

Miller along with others at the ACLU has worked to help put the bill together and gather community support. Following the forum, those present practiced ways of talking to their representatives about these issues which have or could make an impact on their lives.

“Most of the decisions made in the general assembly, especially around abortion and pregnancy comes without any consultation from people who are or were pregnant,” Miller said.

