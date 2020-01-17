Community discusses possible resort at Red River Gorge

A new resort could be coming to the Red River Gorge area, but people who live there have some concerns.

The Red River Economic Development group has contracted another company to study the area for the possibility of a resort. (WKYT)

The Red River Economic Development group approved a contract for a study to be done. They paid about $800,000 for the study.

The community also weighed in on the project after Friday's meeting.

Many focused on a tip that would not allow any other commercial developments within ten miles of the resort if it were to be built.

The idea is to protect investors, but some say that it could be bad for the public and any businesses that may want to come to the area.

The study is expected to be finished by July 31, and no decisions on the possibility of a resort will be made until then.