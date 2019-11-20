Community donates to GoFundMe for wife, four kids of former marine killed in Estill County crash

All it took was one phone call to confirm the rumors flying in Estill County after an early morning crash on Spout Springs Road.

"When he picked up, he was crying,” family friend Bill Davidson said about calling the victim’s brother. “So, I knew right then, that's all I needed to hear."

Kentucky State Police said 20-year-old Kelsey Wheeler was driving a pickup truck when she crossed over the center line and collided with 34-year-old Justin Carson's minivan.

Wheeler was taken to UK Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Carson was pronounced dead at the scene.

"That's when it hit me,” Davidson said. “It hit me hard."

It’s a reality that family friend Billy Davidson is still coming to terms with. But an even more haunting reality is that Davidson said on any given day Carson's wife and four kids would be riding with him on the way to work.

"I know it's tragic anyway,” Davidson said. “But, all of them in that van in that car wreck, I mean, none of them might have made it out of it."

While family and friends are trying to cope with the loss of Carson, the community is helping them with the loss of the family's only car and source of income.

They created a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral arrangements and upcoming holiday costs.

"Every kid deserves a Christmas,” Davidson said. “No matter who it’s from, if it’s from their mom and dad, Santa Claus, or anybody, without the help of this, those kids won’t have a Christmas."

If you are interested in donating to the Carson family, click here.