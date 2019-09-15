Community forum aims to tackle the opioid crisis

The Lexington League of Women Voters worked to tackle the topic of opioid addiction along with the public during National Recovery Month.

People from Lexington discussed ways to address the opioid epidemic in Lexington.

Andrea James has been collecting data on how the opioid epidemic is affecting Lexington for the past eight months.

"I hear from counties saying, 'Tell me what you're working on, tell me what you're doing, we'd like to do something here,'" she said.

She's hoping conversations like this one will inspire the rest of Kentucky.

James has seen the huge impact addiction has had on Lexington's workforce. She hopes to see more businesses seek out people in recovery.

"Employers like DV8 kitchen are doing creative things around engaging people that are in recovery to work in their business," Jame said.

She asked people in the community for ideas that will improve the lives of people living and working in the Bluegrass.

Politicians, doctors and people affected the epidemic were given four main prompts to discuss.

"Data that's needed to carry this conversation, medication disposal, stigma and best practices that can be used, that we can implement here in Lexington," James said.

She said some of her findings were surprising.

"We think this is a young person's issue and they show on their pie chart that a significant number are people between the ages of 30 and 50, and that's our workforce," James said.

Participants suggested more obvious drop off locations for prescription medication.

"Like Redbox, have it big and red so you can see it and you know it's there," said Jennifer Jackson, a medical doctor at the forum.

They also discussed fighting the stigma around opioid addiction, such as the perception of what a user looks like.

They suggest educating the public about the Good Samaritan Law as a best practice.

James said ideas from today's conversation will go to a working group formed by Mayor Linda Gorton later this year. She said they will take some of the suggestions heard today and turn them into reality that will hopefully spark change across the Commonwealth.