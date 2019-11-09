Community holds benefit for family of Kentucky woman killed on crash on wedding day

A bride-to-be was remembered by her hometown on the two week anniversary of her death.

Hannah Brooks, 19, died in a head-on collision on her wedding day. (Facebook)

19-year-old Hannah Brooks was running errands before her wedding day when she was killed in a car crash.

The money raised from Saturday's dinner and auction will help pay for brooks' burial expenses and hospital bills.

So far, there are no new details from police on the crash, but the family said they were friends with the other driver involved.

Police said she was driving in rainy weather on Ky. 1050 at the time.

Several community members stood in one long line stretching from entrance to exit of the Jeffersonville Community Center, with tables covered in donated holiday decor, artwork and appliances.

Brooks' aunt, Kimberly Patton, said both strangers and friends brought items for the auction.

"Everybody in the community has been so generous," she said.

There were buckets for raffle tickets and plates of hot food, all to celebrate the young woman who didn't get to celebrate her own wedding.

"It was supposed to be the perfect day for her and she was so excited," Patton said.

She said a last minute venue switch for weather would change everyone's life.

"It was still raining, kind of nasty, so they had to switch it to a church and that's why she was on 1050 at the time," Patton said.

Brooks' family and fiance continue to grieve on a cold November night two weeks after the crash.

"They're coping, but it's hard, because this is a second child that my brother and his wife have lost," Patton said, explaining Brooks' sister, Tabi, passed away when she was 10 years old.

Young children stepped up to volunteer in the memory of the woman who was so kind to them.

"Any child that ever met her loved her immediately, it's like they always just gathered around her," Patton said.

