Community hosts "family reunion" at Douglas Park

People in Lexington are spending Labor Day weekend at Douglas Park on Sunday. It's not just a community cookout though- it's a family reunion.

William Gill is an organizer for the event. "At the end of the day we're all family,” he says. “We all grew up around each other. If it wasn't us, our parents grew up around each other. So we just want to show the love back to our city."

Tents, chairs, and grills packed the park. There's free food for everyone, a softball tournament for entertainment, and bounce houses for the kids.

Last year's family reunion brought out more than a thousand people, and this year they're expecting even more.

To the people there it's a chance to see old friends, make new ones, and teach kids a positive lesson about community.

"There has been so much negativity that has gone on around the city. Not just in this area, but all over Lexington, and they need something positive," Keisha Walker says.

The family reunion is from noon until 9 at Douglas Park in Lexington. Organizers say everybody is welcome.