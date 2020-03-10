Community leaders discuss Coronavirus concerns

Community leaders in Clark County met Monday to learn and make plans for if the Coronavirus makes a stop.

Judge Executive Chris Pace says the meeting was to go over plans and listen to the news coming from Frankfort and the Center for Disease Control. Pace says there are no presumptive cases of Coronavirus in Clark County but knows plans need to be made for if it does happen.

“We kept up-to-date with the Governor and statewide officials and of course we are getting emails with information in that regard as well,” said Pace.

Pace says his team has watched the developments in Harrison County where there are five active cases.

He says Harrison County has set the standard on how counties should handle the situation.

“I suppose potentially if we had an outbreak in Clark County we may follow those same measures and use it as a learning opportunity.”

Other counties are already and have been making plans to meet to discuss the virus.

The White House has also reached out to county leaders across the nation. Pace says on Wednesday he will be part of an online portal where he can ask leaders questions about the virus.

“Obviously there's cases in Lexington so there's potential it could spread to Winchester. I would like to know specifically nationwide what the response is and how fast it spreads when it spreads so we can be prepared.”

Pace, like many leaders, are encouraging the public to not make any drastic lifestyle changes but to continue to focus on good hygiene.

