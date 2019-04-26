Community leaders respond to double homicide in Lexington's East End

Lexington Police haven't released a motive for the Friday morning shooting that left two people dead inside a car parked on Goodloe Street.

Both victims, a man and a woman, were pronounced deceased at the scene. The Fayette County Coroner's Office identified the two as 28-year-old Heather Grigsby and 44-year-old Shannon Goodwin.

ORIGINAL STORY: Coroner identifies 2 shot to death in Lexington's East End

Community activist Corey Dunn blames violence and crime in the East End largely on the neighborhood's long history of poverty.

"If people know that they have the potential of being shot dead in the streets, why are they still engaging in those activities?" Dunn said. "That's an act of desperation."

The shooting is the third on or near Race Street in the past month and the second one that was fatal.

District 1 Councilman James Brown said while the violence is "unfortunate" he doesn't think it's a problem that's unique to the neighborhood.

"I think it's a constant work in progress, and I don't think just the violence and the criminal activity is just isolated to this neighborhood," said Brown. "We see it all across our city and I think it's up to all of us to do what we can to minimize it."

Brown and other community leaders are spreading the message to reach out to law enforcement and report things that aren't "on the up and up."

"You always call 911, first of all," said Robert Hodge, president of the William Wells Brown Neighborhood Association. "If it's something that looks out of place or needs to be addressed, do that first."

Despite the recent violence, Brown said a lot of good things are going on in the East End, too.

"I think it was last week, Easter, the big Easter egg hunt where it was hundreds of young people and families in the park, and you know a lot of times I like for that to get some coverage on the news and not just the negative things that happen," Brown said.

Brown said there will be a public safety meeting May 13 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 237 E Fifth St. in Lexington (time TBD). Brown said the meeting will focus on ways police and the community can work together to make the neighborhood safer.