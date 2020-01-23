Community marks two years since Marshall County High School shooting

BENTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It's been two years since a deadly shooting at Marshall County High School.

The community will mark the anniversary with a "Night of Hope and Healing."

It will be held at the Kenneth Shadowen Performing Arts Center at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.

Students are also hosting a blood drive.

Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15, were killed and 21 other students were hurt when a gunman opened fire inside the school.

Gabe Parker is charged in the case. His trial is expected to begin on June 1, 2020.

 
