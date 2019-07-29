Pay It Forward: Frankfort officers surprised when stranger pays their meals

Frankfort police officers receive a surprising note saying their meals are paid for. (Frankfort Police Department/Facebook)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 1:21 PM, Jul 29, 2019

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort officers are thanking their community after someone paid for four officers to eat at Pizza Inn during the weekend.

Captain Dustin Bowman told WKYT the officers work third shift and were eating at the restaurant when someone gave them a note reading in part, “Thank you very much for serving and protecting the community! To show appreciation we are honored to buy your diners.”

Bowman said kind gestures like this happen often but never become less shocking.

He said he typically responds by paying it forward.

“We don’t want to just receive the blessing we want to hand them out to those who might be having a bad day and might need something to just boost them up a bit,” Bowman said.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus