Community members who have lost loved ones to gun violence in Lexington are pushing for change

Central Kentucky, much like the rest of the nation, has seen its share of gun violence.

Recent shootings on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day added to the city's growing list of homicides.

Family members who have lost loved ones to gun violence are coming together pushing for change in the community.

"It's hard to belong to a club like this," Jackie Shannon, who lost her grandson to gun violence, said.

Though they keep open arms to everyone, this club doesn't want to have to add any new members, because the membership dues are losing a loved one to gun violence.

"She's lost a son, she's lost a grandson, so we all want change," member Kenya Ballard said.

They believe that change starts with Saturday's anti-gun violence discussion. It was a round table conversation with one underlying goal in mind.

"What is it that we need to do to save these kids because, at the rate that we're going, we're not going to have anything left," Ballard said.

The event was open to everyone. And, though the group planned to hear from gun violence survivors and law enforcement officials, it was perhaps a story of a woman they weren't expecting that struck the group the hardest.

Damita Harris just happened to be in the library where the discussion was being held. By simply inviting her to listen in, the group realized she was already a member herself.

"I had a friend that was lost to gun violence,” Harris said. “He was just in the wrong area at the wrong time."

Lexington's most recent homicide on Christmas Day tied the record for the number of homicides at 28. It’s a milestone set in 2017 that no one wanted to reach.

"Knowing the numbers that we have this year and that it tied the year my son was gone, brings back all of the emotions of going and planning his funeral," another member Deana Howard said.

Each member is letting her personal battle fuel her fight in the bigger war against gun violence. And they’re hoping that the new year doesn't bring new club members.

"Put the guns down," member Anita Franklin said.

Nearly half of the homicides that happened in 2019 are still under investigation, and police are still asking anyone with information to come forward.