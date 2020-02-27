Community packs room to remember the life of Anita Franklin

You couldn’t find a seat inside the multi-purpose room within Fayette County Circuit Court as hundreds showed up to remember the life and legacy of Anita Franklin.

Franklin died unexpectedly Monday. The tireless activate fought against violence in Lexington after her son, Antonio, was killed by a stray bullet in 2014.

Her children arrived to crowds of people excited to tell their stories of Anita and how it’s time for others to step up and carry Franklin’s torch.

“It’s been kind of like a blessing in disguise,” said her son Ricardo Franklin. “It’s bittersweet seeing how we shared her with the entire community but seeing that we did share her in this way has made me realize what I can do for people now and what she did for people here.”

Many shared what Anita did her final day on earth including helping one person find shelter during a tough time.

Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt spoke to the crowd about Franklin’s impact on her office. She says people in need still come in looking for Franklin's for her guidance.

“I am confident on Monday morning she heard the words we all long to hear, well done,” said Witt.

Visitation for Franklin will be Saturday at Consolidated Baptist Church at 10 a.m. with her funeral to follow.

