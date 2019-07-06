Community raises money for one mans' life saving medical resource

Many in the Garrard County community gathered in downtown Lancaster to sell and auction off items to raise money for a young man with epilepsy.

Terese Baker and her son Charles have seen many doctors throughout his life searching for answers.

“Doctors said it was ADD, ADHD, Bipolar disorder,” Terese said to WKYT.

At 16 years old Charles had his first seizure. Doctors sent him to UK where a tumor was found on the right side of his brain.

Surgery was only able to remove some of the tumor, leaving him with a complicated life moving forward.

“He has 16 different kinds of seizures.”

With the help of friends at the Lancaster Baptist Church, an epilepsy awareness event was held Saturday in downtown Lancaster to raise money for something Terese said could save her son’s life; a service dog.

“So it can alert me when he’s having seizures during the middle of the night. Because he is at very high risk of SUDEP; Sudden Death in Epilepsy,” Terese started. “I never know when I’m going to wake up and find my son dead.”

The two already have a dog as a pet, but hope the money raised at Saturday’s event will allow them to have the dog trained properly.

Other epilepsy advocates told WKYT they hope more than money is raised at Saturday event. They hope those in the community can learn about epilepsy and how people can help those with it.

“That way they can understand it better and if somebody has a seizure, they’re better educated on what to do,” said Danielle Stanback.

If you would like to help Charles click here

