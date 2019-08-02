Community rallies around families displaced by gas pipeline explosion

More than 20 homes were destroyed by a gas line explosion Thursday in Lincoln County, leaving many families without a place to go. Some families were left with nothing.

Other families have been able to access what’s left of their homes with first responders, but they’re still not sure when they’ll be able to return home.

Lincoln County Emergency Management says damage assessment started Thursday. They’re working with the American Red Cross to help families get back on their feet.

In the meantime, New Hope Baptist Church has been feeding displaced families and making sure they have a place to stay.

People can drop off donations at Hustonville Elementary School, but officials are mostly asking for money to make sure all their needs are met, so the families can rebuild their lives.

“We don’t need four cases of Huggies and we don’t have any babies. So that doesn’t really help. Now if you want to donate stuff like that, they will go to family resource centers and we’ll distribute those to families who need them,” said Emergency Director Don Gilliam.

Officials are warning people against donating to GoFundMe pages. They say the best way to ensure the money will get into the right hands is by contacting Lincoln County Emergency Management.

Their can be contacted by calling (606) 365-4513 or by emailing lincolnema@lincolnky.com.