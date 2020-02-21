Community remembers Knott County boy killed in animal attack

An Eastern Kentucky community is helping the family of a teenager who was killed in an animal attack

Saturday evening the family and friends of Corey Godsey will gather inside the Hindman Funeral Services Chapel to say their final goodbyes to the 13-year-old boy.

Godsey was killed in an animal attack Tuesday night in the Emmalena community of Knott County.

Tons of donations and remembrances have arrived at the funeral chapel in memory of Corey.

"Our people have responded very well to it, our phones have rung off the hook how are they going to pay for it how can they help the family, our community responds very well to occasions like this," said Danny Terry, owner of Hindman Funeral Services.

Services start at five o'clock Saturday evening.

Investigators still haven't said what kind of animal may have been involved in the attack.