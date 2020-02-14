Powell County community says final goodbyes to Det. James Kirk

Photo of Det. Kirk from an interview with WKYT in 2016.
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 5:40 PM, Feb 14, 2020

POWELL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A Powell County community is saying their final goodbyes to a detective who died suddenly.

[RELATED: 'He knew how to treat people': Friends and family remember Detective James Kirk

Earlier this week, Stanton Police Detective James Kirk died after he suffered a heart attack inside a courtroom. He was 40 years old.

His visitation is being held Friday.

Doors at Emmanuel Baptist have been open since 2 p.m.


The community and several police agencies have been coming to pay their respects. Folks are remembering Kirk and comforting his wife and children.

Saturday, Kirk will be honored with full law enforcement honors including a flyover, a flag folding ceremony and taps will be played on the bagpipes.

Before joining the Stanton Police Department in 2018, Kirk was the Clay City police chief.

 