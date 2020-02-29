Community says goodbye to activist Anita Franklin

Friends, family and community members said their final goodbyes to anti-violence advocate Anita Franklin.

She dedicated her life to that cause after her son, Antonio was killed by a stray bullet. She died earlier this week.

Her funeral was held inside a packed church. Hundreds sat in the pews to remember her life.

The anti-violence advocate impacted people not only in Lexington, but across the Commonwealth and country.

Between tears and laughter, folks retold stories and shared wisdom Franklin imparted on them.

She leaves behind a legacy of kindly leading others and leaving the world a better place than she found it.

Governor Andy Beshear, former Lexington Mayor Jim Gray and current Mayor Linda Gorton spoke in honor of Franklin.

"Like so many of you, Secretary Gray reminded me of the first time I met Anita, and I did not know her at all but it was about a year after she lost Antonio. and what did she do? She wrapped me in that big bear hug that many of you have had, and hugged me tight and said, 'I'm so happy to know you.' She was that way," said Mayor Linda Gorton.

Franklin sat beside victims and cared for patients in nursing homes. Her light shone brightly, in the past few years especially.

Her unexpected passing leaves a city in mourning.

"Truly amazing life of a very good person. An individual who personified grace, who gave strength to others, and while Anita's life was too short, if you look around you can see how special it truly was," said Governor Beshear.

Because of her tireless work, no one will forget Franklin's activism, showing what it means to be a mother who would do anything for her own children and children in her community.

