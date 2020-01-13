'We stand together' Community shares love and support for firefighters, family of Johnnie Jacobs

Mourning continues in Georgetown after the passing of former Battalion Chief Johnnie Jacobs. However, the community says their support and love will not be going away anytime soon.

During Jacob’s procession dozens pulled over, lined the streets and held their hands over their heart to remember the 22 year veteran of the Georgetown Fire Department.

Jacobs died last week after a long battle with lung disease. A disease that is believed to have begun from breathing in smoke and chemicals while protecting his community.

"These guys and gals put their lives on the line every day for us and the least we can do is show our respect,” said Tim Farrow as he waited for Jacob’s body to pass.

With the help of other first responders, Jacob’s body was draped in an American flag and driven on the back of a firetruck from the funeral home to Southland Christian Church where his visitation took place. Several of his fellow firefighters that served alongside him rode along, never leaving the former firefighter alone. His funeral will be on Tuesday.

The lobby to the church was packed Monday evening as hundreds arrived to pay their respects. Other firefighters from neighboring communities showed up as well.

Many who did not know Jacobs but rallied for him during his battle showed up.

Former Georgetown Fire Chief Orville Cooke said while his time in the firehouse is over, the brotherhood never ends.

"We all stand together."

