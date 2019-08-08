Company: Pipelines out of service indefinitely following Lincoln County explosion

The owner and operator of a pipeline that was the source of a deadly Aug. 1 explosion in Lincoln County says the lines are out of service indefinitely.

This photo is taken from Ky. 2141 in Moreland. The explotion shook the viewer's house and people in the area could feel the heat. (Naomi Hayes)

Enbridge released a statement Thursday saying it is working on a return to service plan for the adjacent natural gas pipelines near where the explosion happened near the Boyle County line.

The pipelines won't be returned to service until the company satisfies regulatory requirements, and there is no timeline. The NTSB continues to investigate the explosion, and the federal agency has yet to release the site. Enbridge is assisting federal investigators.

The company is also providing counseling, housing arrangements and other accommodations for those affected by the explosion. Several homes were damaged or destroyed in the explosion and fire.

Nearby business owner Brian Wade said the explosion made him fear for his life, as it woke him up that night.

"Right from the start, I thought, 'I'm dying,'" Wade said. "I grabbed my fiancé and told her, 'This is it.'"

Enbridge said it has completed preliminary air, soil and water sampling, and the results showed there is no impact on people's health.