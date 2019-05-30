Company announces when Trane Lexington plant layoffs, closure will happen

More details are being revealed in the closure of Lexington's Trane plant on Mercer Road.

The parent company, Ingersoll Rand, notified the state the Trane plant will start laying off its 659 employees August 16, 2019. The layoffs will be done in stages, as the company says it is maintaining commitments to customers.

The plant is now scheduled to close by the end of August 2020. Company leaders initially scheduled the closure to take place by the end of 2019.

The planned closure comes as the company plans to expand its presence in Columbia, South Carolina.

2018 numbers listed Trane as Lexington's 12th largest employer.