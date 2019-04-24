Company creates tampon-shaped speakers so unborn babies can listen to music

Jade eggs are a thing of the past, apparently. Women are now buying small, intravaginal speakers for their unborn babies.

BabyPod is a silicone, hypoallergenic FDA approved device that, according to studies, helps babies vocalize. Moms-to-be can start using BabyPod at 16 weeks of pregnancy.

"BabyPod is safe and it should only be avoided in high-risk pregnancies, or if the patient has contractions, a dilated cervix, or any kind of vaginal or urine infection," said Dr. Leonardo Marques, a gynecologist and leader of Institut Marques.

After testing hundreds of pregnant women, gynecologists with Institut Marques determined the following:





Music applied vaginally (using Babypod) generates a response consisting of mouth and tongue movements by the fetus. These are vocalization movements similar to those made by young babies to emit sounds when learning to talk.



Music applied abdominally does not generate any response in babies, so presumably they do not hear it.



Vaginal vibration generates no response; the noise does not generate a reaction from the baby.



87% of babies apparently responded.



For skeptics thinking this can't be safe for the baby, the speaker actually won the Ig Nobel for Obstetrics in 2017.

Interested? Well, the BabyPod costs a whopping $150 and comes with the speaker, auxiliary headphones, a case, a satin bag and a user's manual and warranty.

