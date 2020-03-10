Company makes changes in response to COVID-19 outbreak

Two of the six confirmed coronavirus cases in Kentucky are here in Lexington.

Right now city leaders say all city events will go on as planned. Meanwhile, some companies are taking their own precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

There are now two cases of the coronavirus in Fayette County. Both are men. One is 46 and the other is 49. Mayor Linda Gorton says we could be just at the beginning.

Mayor Gorton is suggesting that anyone 60 or older, or not in good health, should avoid large crowds.

But…

"We have several events here in Lexington coming up that involve large gatherings of people, hundreds and hundreds of people, and in some cases thousands," mayor Gorton says.

One of those events? CivicLex's Open Table and last year around 10,000 participated.

"Opportunity for folks all across the city to come together and have the same conversation but in a lot of different places," says CivicLex executive director Richard Young.

One problem... in past years, Open Table has had a large engagement with the elderly.

People at the company want to make sure everyone is safe. They're now basing the event on a month-long community survey starting March 25th.

"Approaching it in this different way presents some really interesting opportunities that I'm actually kind of interested about," says Young.

They're hoping the surveys can reach even more people and create a larger impact... while keeping everyone safe.