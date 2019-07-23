Company offering online birth control delivery to Kentuckians

A California-based telemedicine company is offering online-based birth control services to thousands of Kentucky women.

Nurx announced Kentucky women are now able to receive online access to medical providers and receive home delivery of birth control, emergency contraception, PrEP and STI home testing.

The company says approximately 260,000 Kentucky women live in areas where there are significant barriers to healthcare, including contraceptive care.

"We are incredibly excited to expand our patient community in Kentucky and offer personalized, affordable, stigma-free care, especially for those who don't have any other options when it comes to sensitive and reproductive health needs," said Nurx CEO Varsha Rao. "We believe Nurx is well-suited to reach people in Kentucky whose needs aren't currently being met by the healthcare system."

The company's services are now available in 26 states and the District of Columbia.