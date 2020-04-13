Company offers free disinfecting services for the Lexington Fire Department

Many are doing what they can to help our first responders as they battle on the front lines of this pandemic. One company in Lexington is doing just this.

Firefighters protect us. Now Servpro, a clean-up and restoration company, is protecting them.

"My father was a first responder he was a state trooper. I know plenty of firefighters here locally and we're just trying to give back and just try to help those guys out," owner Jeff Smith says.

Smith says Servpro is doing these cleanings free of charge and focusing on high touch areas. He knows first responders can't control who they come into contact with.

Smith explains his company does two types of cleaning. Proactive cleaning and cleaning of places with confirmed cases. When it comes to the fire department, he's treating it as the latter.

You don't know there's uncertainty so we treat it as though they've come into contact with a confirmed case," says Smith.

This means Smith is thorough.

"The stairwells, where they live, where they cook, the kitchens, the bathroom, the restrooms, the meeting areas, their conference areas," Smith says.

While Servpro had disinfecting jobs before COVID-19, the amount of jobs the company is seeing now is a different ball game.

Still, Smith makes time for what matters.

"All the firefighters come to us every time and thank us and just tell us, yeah I appreciate we're looking out for them," Smith says.

Showing as Kentuckians we look out for everyone, even the people that are supposed to looking out for us.

Smith says Servpro will disinfect the fire department a couple of times a month as long as they need the help.