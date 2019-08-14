Company proposes a plan to keep up with Lexington's future housing demand

As Lexington's population is growing, the city is trying to finding ways to keep up with the future housing demand. They've come up with a plan to allow homes called "accessory dwelling units."

The demand is expected to come from the older population. As more seniors look for a place to live, the answer may be in our own backyard.

"We know that there is going to be about 80,000 more people in Lexington in the next 20 years. Bring us up to about the 400,000 mark," said Chris Woodall, manager of Long Range Planning.

Woodall says the largest segment of the population increase will be around 30,000 seniors.

"They want to stay where they are, they want to stay in their community but they may need a little more assistance in providing home care is really expensive," said Kristy Stambaugh, Lexington Director of Aging and Disability Services.

Their proposal is accessory dwelling units, also known as granny flats, which would allow residents to have a second dwelling on a single-family residential lot.

This regulation would not supersede private neighborhood agreements. If the plan were to pass, the new areas affected would be limited to residential zones within the urban boundary.

A meeting at the Lexington Senior Center next Tuesday will give people a chance to ask questions and give their opinion before it's presented to the city next month.