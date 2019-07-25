Company reveals indoor renderings for downtown Lexington movie theater complex

A California company has released new plans for a movie theater complex in downtown Lexington.

Krikorian Premiere Theaters is getting closer to opening its downtown Lexington venue. (Photo: WKYT)

Krikorian Premiere Theatres is bringing a 10-screen movie theater along with a sports bar, bourbon bar, bowling, arcade and dining options.

The company didn't reveal an opening date, but it said the development is coming soon to Lexington.

The theater will be located at the intersection of South Broadway and High Street across the street from Rupp Arena.

Architects say the 133,000 sq. ft. building will also have stadium and recliner seating in the theaters.

The company operates a movie theater in Buena Park, California.