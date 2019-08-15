Company seeks ‘Friends’ super fan to watch 25 hours of classic sitcom for $1,000

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the launch of Friends, FrontierBundles.com is seeking one super fan to watch 25 hours worth of the classic sitcom … and get paid $1,000 for their efforts.

According to information on FrontierBundles’ website, the person chosen will have to watch the 25 hours – roughly 60 episodes – before Sept. 22, 2019.

As the super fan works their way through this marathon binge, they’ll also be required to live-tweet about the experience.

Once they’ve completed the 25 hours, the fan will tweet a picture with their own friends on Sept. 22.

In addition to the cash, the successful candidate will also receive a Friends Fandom Fun Pack consisting of a Friends T-shirt, Central Perk mug, popcorn, treats, and a 12-month Netflix subscription, according to a press release.

Feel like being there for Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross? Click here to fill out an application. All entries must be received by Sept. 3.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.