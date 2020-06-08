Advertisement

Company takes action against employee caught on video fighting with Lexington protesters

Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Protests against racial injustice continue in Kentucky.

Here in Lexington, they have remained mostly peaceful, but Saturday night a fight did break out involving an uber passenger and a protester. That fight was caught on our live stream as WKYT traveled with the marchers:

Now, the passenger involved is facing disciplinary action from his employer.

46-year-old Jason Ritter of Richmond was riding in an Uber, with his wife, when protestors blocked traffic. He told us he got out of his Uber because protesters were taunting him through the window and he feared for his safety.

His Uber driver, Mohammed Amidu told our news partners at the Herald-Leader that protesters never touched the car or bothered drivers as they passed the intersection of Maxwell and South Limestone.

Amidu said when the light turned green and protesters still blocked the intersection, Ritter got out of the vehicle and told protesters to move. One of the protesters said “no” and Amidu said that’s when his passenger took a swing at the protester.

A fight ensued from there.

Soon after the fight, a screenshot of a racially insensitive Facebook post showing Ritter’s injured face started circulating from an account that people said was him.

When we asked Ritter if he made that post, he said it is either a fake or hacked account. Either way, his employer Harbor Freight in Richmond took action.

Their corporate office sent us a statement saying:

“Harbor Freight condemns this individual’s actions and finds his behavior and statements offensive. This conduct does not represent our views at Harbor Freight, where diversity is one of our core values, and we have taken appropriate action regarding this individual. “

According to the Herald-Leader, Ritter said he plans to fight his termination and is considering suing those who have slandered his name.

