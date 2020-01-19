Compassionate Caravan helping the community stay warm

Colder temperatures are especially worrisome for folks living on the streets.

The Catholic Action Center is working to keep people warm during, what can be, a deadly time of year. The Compassionate Caravan is driving around the streets of Lexington to help out.

Thomas Caudill is a volunteer driver. He drives around the streets of Lexington between 7 and 11 p.m. looking for folks who need supplies to stay warm inside or outside.

"Hopefully, we can let them know at least there's a place they can come, won't be judged, come and stay and get out of this cold weather," Caudill said.

He said folks can stay the night, no strings attached, and are free to leave when they please.

Caudill hands out scarves, hand warmers, coats and sleeping bags.

He said the work is personal for him, having been homeless before.

