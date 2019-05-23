Compassionate Caravan to begin summer heat relief this weekend

Starting this Memorial Day weekend, the Catholic Action Center in Lexington is mobilizing to help the city's most vulnerable beat the heat.

This Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and each weekend throughout the summer, the center will send its Compassionate Caravan out into the community, delivering cold water, sunscreen, and other warm-weather essentials to people in need.

"Sometimes we all forget that the heat can be just or more dangerous than the cold, because a lot of our folks have very vulnerable health, and heat stroke can happen quickly," said CAC co-founder Ginny Ramsey.

Ramsey said the center will also have its doors open from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. each day for anyone who needs a safe place to come in out of the heat.

"They can watch TV, they can have meals, you know we're open always as a house of hospitality for folks who need it," Ramsey said.

Ramsey said the center is counting on the Lexington community to donate enough water and sunscreen to make it all the way through summer.

"What we want to do is to let them know there are people who care, that we are a very compassionate community, and we don't want anyone to suffer in the heat when all they need is some water or a place to be safe," she said.

Ramsey said the center hopes to have enough volunteers to deliver water and other supplies for every weekend and holiday this summer.

You can sign up to volunteer by emailing the Catholic Action Center directly at caclex2000@gmail.com