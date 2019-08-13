Complaint: Kentucky man arrested at Pentagon with shotgun, Jim Beam Vanilla

An eastern Kentucky man was arrested at the Pentagon in August after a special agent said he showed up to the federal facility armed with weapons.

Federal court documents state Charles Lawson of Pineville traveled to the Pentagon Aug. 6 armed with a shotgun, knives and a machete. Pentagon police said Lawson stated he was there for "liberty business."

Police found the loaded shotgun along with shells inside Lawson's pickup and placed him in handcuffs. They also found "a green leafy substance wrapped in white paper" and an open bottle of Jim Beam Vanilla. Lawson said he had been drinking all day.

Lawson told authorities he left his Pineville home Aug. 5, purchased ammunition at the Walmart in Middlesboro and drove straight to the Pentagon. He was often incoherent when talking to police, and he was taken to Virginia Hospital Center for a mental health evaluation.

Court records show Lawson was involuntarily hospitalized at Cumberland River Comprehensive Care Center and was also denied a firearm purchase in West Virginia. Documents stated he was diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia and expressed suicidal intentions.

Lawson was arrested because he was not allowed to possess a firearm because he was previously committed to a mental institution.