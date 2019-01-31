Complaint: Woman with dementia dumped outside locked home

A woman with the dementia was captured on video locked outside a southern California healthcare facility, and her daughter is demanding answers.

CNN Newsource

CBS Los Angeles reports security video showed 84-year-old Savina Zerbi trying to open the door to an assisted living facility early in the morning.

Zerbi's daughter Costanza said she was hospitalized at College Medical Center of Long Beach after becoming depressed and threatening to harm herself. Savina was released, but she was put in a taxi instead of getting a ride from family.

Video shows it took Zerbi 25 minutes while in a robe and slippers to get inside the home.

Costanza Zerbi said she doesn't plan to file a lawsuit, but she did file a complaint.