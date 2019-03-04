Concealed carry instructor concerned about permitless carry bill

A certified firearms instructor in Lexington is concerned about the permitless carry bill that passed through the Kentucky General Assembly on Friday.

Governor Matt Bevin said on Friday that he intends to sign the bill into law.

"Without proper training, carrying a gun close to your body like that, I just don't see any good coming from it," said Latreese Cannon, a certified firearms instructor for the state. "... Basically just giving them a license to carry to kill. It's kind of scary."

Cannon is just one of many firearms instructors who will tell you that deciding whether or not to use your gun to defend yourself is a split-second decision with consequences that could last a lifetime.

Kentucky's current process for a resident to get their concealed carry license is several steps. It includes training, and a $60 fee must be paid to receive the permit.

"If you have to use it, you need to know how to disarm it. You need to know how to operate it. You need to know how your weapon works," Cannon said. "Just carrying around a gun and knowing nothing about it - detrimental."

The training requires people to show that they can hold, clean and use a gun.

Senate Bill 150 does not eliminate the training, however, it does remove the certification requirement.

Advocates of the bill point out that people can already openly carry guns without training.

"It recognizes the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States. That's really it. It doesn't break new ground," Gov. Bevin told Gray Television on Friday.

The Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police and other organizations voiced their concerns at the Capitol during arguments for the bill.

If and when the governor signs the bill into law, it would take effect 90 days after lawmakers adjourn at the end of March. In this case, the law would go into effect this summer.

Residents still have to have a concealed carry permit in other state's that require a license